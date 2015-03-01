By

Know the 10 Signs of Alzheimer’s program will be held on Tuesday January 24 at 6 PM at the Extension Office. Worried about yourself or a loved one? Know a relative that was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s? Attend this learning session to educate yourself about Alzheimer’s. Please call 598-2789 to register. Free and open to the public.

