Vanda Rice and Margy Miller of Clay County were featured in the blog ‘100 Days in Appalachia’ and their story ‘100 Days, 100 Voices’. Author Nancy Andrews presents photographs depicting the diversity of voices across Appalachia. These portraits strive to show the varied faces, passions, issues and opinions from around the region.

Read the entire blog at:

http://www.100daysinappalachia.com/clay-kentucky-hardest-county-bridges