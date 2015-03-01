$1000.00 Reward Offered

By

A $1000.00 reward has been offered for the return of property including a Jeep Wrangler, two four wheelers, two TVs, game system, microwave, hunting supplies and tools stolen from Sweet Gum Hollow in Oneida. For information call Shannon Etris at 606-383-3939.

For a TV report and article on this theft go to:

http://www.wkyt.com/content/news/Family-says-thieves-cleared-out-their-farm-in-Clay-County-414749133.html