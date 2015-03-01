By

Joyce Runion died Thursday

Funeral Noon Tuesday

Britton Funeral Home

Interment in Hensley Cemetery (Oneida)

Visitation Monday

Britton Funeral Home

Mrs. Joyce Runion age 70, of Manchester passed away Thursday, December 22nd, 2016. She is survived by her husband Wiley Runion Jr., her son John Lesley Runion of Oneida, her daughter Karen Runion of London. Also surviving is her brother John Roberts of Hamilton, Ohio and her sister Julia Runion of Oneida, along with 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents James Frank and Lillie Dezarn Roberts.

The funeral service will be held 12 Noon, Tuesday, December 27th, 2016 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Archie Henson, Paul Stewart, Ted Eversole and Glenn Hyden officiating. Burial will follow in the Hensley Cemetery, Oneida, Ky. Visitation will be after 6 PM Monday, December 26th, 2016 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

http://www.brittonfh.com