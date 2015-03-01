By

Roger Dale Burns died Monday

Funeral Noon Thursday

Arthur Ridge Missionary Baptist Church

Interment in Spurlock Cemetery (Oneida)

Visitation 10 AM

Roger Dale Burns age 61, East Bernstadt, KY, passed away Monday, December 26th, 2016. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Burns of East Bernstadt. Also surviving is his son, Roger Burns and wife Brittney of Manchester. He is also survived by his brother Larry Lee Burns and wife Delores of East Bernstadt, brother-in-law Ralph Barger, and three grandchildren Makayla, Madison and Allison Burns of Manchester. Also survived by a host of family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Cecil Burns and Mae Davidson Burns.

Funeral service for Roger Dale Burns will be held 12 Noon Thursday, December 29th, 2016 at Arthur Ridge Missionary Baptist Church with Adam Fuson and Terry Abner officiating. Burial will follow in the Spurlock Cemetery in Oneida, KY. Visitation will be after 12 PM Thursday, December 29th, 2016 at Arthur Ridge Missionary Baptist Church.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

