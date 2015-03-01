Charles Stephen Caudill Obit

By

Charles Stephen Caudill, of Belfry, KY, WAS born at Manchester in Clay County, Kentucky, a son of the late Robert Lee Caudill and Susan Hensley Caudill, departed this life after a lingering illness on Monday, January 2, 2017 at the Pikeville Medical Center. Charles was 79 years old. Funeral services were held on Friday, January 6 at the R. E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel with Bob Werntz officiating. Burial followed at the Caudill Family Cemetery, Manchester, KY with family and friends servings as pallbearers.

Chuck was a United States Naval Veteran. He proudly served as a Navy photographer aboard the USS Philippine Sea and the USS Princeton. After his navy career, Chuck received a Bachelors and Master’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University in English, Art, and Counseling. He utilized these degrees teaching English, Art and Mechanical Drawing in the Grundy, Virginia, and Pike County School systems. His counseling career included stints with the Kentucky Department of Education as a Senior Rehabilitation Counselor and Pikeville Methodist Hospital as a Psychiatric Ward Supervisor. Charles concluded his career working twenty-two years as a brakeman and conductor for the Norfolk and Southern Railroad.

Charles was an accomplished artist and in his spare time, he painted many beautiful portraits and landscape scenes, that he enjoyed sharing with his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Bobbie Rae Maples, and Naomi Laverne Marcum; brother, Alonzo “Lonnie” Caudill and his daughter, JoAnn. He is survived by his sister, Archilene Stivers; son, Chad Caudill M.D.; stepdaughter, Carol (Brian) Lowe; stepson Shawn (Tonya) Cool; grandchildren, nieces, nephews, a special friend, Vivian Stacy, his church family at the Sharondale Church of Christ and a community of friends.

