Nora Mitchell Patrick Obit

By

Nora Mitchell Patrick died Friday

Funeral Wednesday 1 PM

Billy’s Branch House of Prayer

Burial in Mitchell Cemetery

Visitation from Monday 6 PM till funeral hour

Mrs. Nora Mitchell Patrick, age 67 of manchester, KY was born in Clay County on February 12, 1949 to the late Pearl Mitchell and Laura Smith Mitchell and departed this life on Friday, January 6, 2017 in the Manchester Memorial Hospital in Manchester. She was of the Holiness Faith and enjoyed Geinsenging, 4-wheeling, and time with the family.

In addition to her parents: Pearl and Laura Mitchell; her First Husband: Lonnie Gene Patrick; a daughter: Charlene Ghent; 2 brothers: G C Mitchell and Arlie Mitchell; and 3 sisters: Betty Faye Mathis, Della Valentine, and Nellie Patrick preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband: Ernest Perkins of Manchester; 2 daughters: Lucy Melton and husband Richard of Manchester and Laura Etta Melton and husband Leslie of Burnings springs; a son: Arlie Wayne Patrick and wife Jenna of goose rock; 2 brothers: Elbert Mitchell and Abraham Mitchell all of Manchester; 11 grandchrildren: Joshua Melton (Jamie), Jennifer Melton, Bethel Melton (Ray), Samantha Braden (Ben), Daniel Braden (kersia), Lonnie Gene Braden, Austin Braden, Ariel Patrick, Elijah Patrick, Cody Melton, and Katelin Dean; 5 great grandchildren: Destiny Rae Henson, Brooklynn Brumley, Sofia Henson, Carson Braden, and a unborn great grandson; A special Niece: Loretta Sizemore; 3 special friends: Dorothy Melton, Kayla Philpot and Hannah Philpot; and a host of other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Nora Patrick will be conducted on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. in the Billy’s Branch House of Prayer With Rev. Paul Mitchell and Rev. Jerry Mckinley Hollin officiating. Burial will follow in the Mitchell Cemetery with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family wih the arrangements.

Friends may call at the Billy’s Branch House of Prayer from Monday Evening from 6 P.M. To the funeral hour at 1:00 P.M. On Wednesday.

To the loving family of Mrs. Nora Patrick, Larry, Tommy and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.