Stolen Four Wheeler

By

The Manchester Police Department is asking the public for information. A four wheeler was stolen in Clay County last week. It was sold to Travis Price (see picture). Several attempts have been made to contact Mr. Price in reference to the four wheeler. At this time the Manchester Police Department is not looking to charge Mr. Price. We are attempting to locate four Wheeler. We are asking the public if you see or talk to Mr. Price to contact the Manchester Police Department at (606)598-8411 ext.4. Click on the link to see a picture of the four wheeler.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Travis Price