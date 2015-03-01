Frances Ellen Sparks Obit

By

Frances Sparks, 87, of Big Creek passed away Saturday, February 11th, 2017, at St. Joseph Hospital in London.

She is survived by her children Bobby Joe Sparks and wife Phyllis, Elmer Spark, Jr., and Sherry Lynn Sparks all of Big Creek, her daughter-in-law Betty Walker of Lexington and her dog Bandit.

Also surviving are the following brother and sisters Corbett Caldwell of Big Creek, Stella Howard of London, Dorothy Gibson of Hyden and Amanda Sexton of London and by the following grandchildren Robby Wayne Sparks, Steven (Boo) Sparks, Donald Gene Sparks and Anthony Ray Sparks and great grandchildren Kailey Ann Sparks, Shelby Daniel Sparks, Kaydon Sparks, Christian Gage Sparks, Jeremiah Sparks, Josiah Sparks, Kendra Hacker, Alexandria Kena Bray and one great-great grandchild Noah Bray.

She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer Sparks, her parents Jack and Molly Caldwell, her son Donnie Ray Sparks, her daughter Debra Lavonne Sparks and the following brother and sisters Letcher Caldwell, Nettie Brock and Kathlene Gibson.

Funeral services for Frances Sparks will be 1:00pm Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 at the Couch’s Fork Church of God with Paul Kevin Napier officiating. Burial will follow in the Sparks Family Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5:00pm Tuesday, February 14th, 2017 the Couch’s Fork Church of God.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.