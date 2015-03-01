Charlie Smith Obit

By

Charlie Smith, 74, of Manchester passed away Sunday, February 12th, 2017, at his home.

He is survived by his wife Della Smith of Manchester, his son Billy Joe Smith and wife Patty of London and his daughter Vickie Smith of London and by his three dogs Hobo, Bonnie and Ben.

Also surviving are the following brothers and sisters Lyman Smith, Donnie Smith, Lonnie Smith, Berdell Smallwood and husband Denver, Bessie Smith, Betty Lou Gray, Bonnie Lou Wagers and Brenda Combs and his grandson Ryan Napier and wife Kari.

He was preceded in death by his parents Hobert and Ellen Smith and his brothers Leon Smith and Carl Smith.

Funeral services will be held 2PM Saturday, February 18th, 2017, at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Todd Hicks and Jessie Kemp officiating.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.