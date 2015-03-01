Sampson Estep Obit

By

Sampson Estep, age 60 departed this life on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky. He was born on Friday, May 18, 1956 in Hyden, Kentucky to the union of Jim and Ruby Rice Estep. He was a coal miner.

He leaves to mourn his passing his sons: James Estep and Jeff Estep, his daughter: Samantha Smith and his daughter-in-law that he loved as a daughter: Ashley Estep. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Tristan Sizemore, Kira Estep, Isabella Estep, Devin Estep, Mason Estep, Jace Estep, and Lyric Smith as well as these brothers and sisters: Troy Estep, Henry Estep, Bessie Estep, Jeannette Smith, Mary Belcher, and Wanda Colson.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Jim and Ruby Estep and his wife: Brenda Estep.

Funeral Services for Mr. Sampson Estep will be conducted on Friday, February 24, at 8 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will begin at 6 PM on Friday evening.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

