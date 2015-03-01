EKU Presidents Award

By

Eastern Kentucky University recognized 1,042 graduates at the conclusion of the Fall 2016 semester including the following students from Clay County.

Jana Kaye Karsnitz; Psychology

Bobbie Jo Hensley; Medical Laboratory Science

William Ray Hollen; Criminal Justice

Natosha Elizabeth Gilbert; Child and Family Studies

Sydney Renee’ Combs; Deaf/ Hard of Hearing Ed

Emily Carol Davidson Criminal Justice

Kara N. Gray; Psychology

Courtney Briauna Napier; Social Work

Jane Kaitlyn Couch; Elementary Education Teaching

Molly Macbeth Smith; Accounting

Corey Blake Robinson; Computer Science

Caitlin Makaela Hacker; Psychology

Phillip Bradley Henson; Psychology

Austin Douglas Morgan; Criminal Justice

Emily Richelle Grubb; English

Alicia Marie Hicks; Pre-Occupational Science

Jordan Tyler Cochran; Middle Grade Education

Deborah Nelle Decker; Pre-Athletic Training

Andrew Keaton Cheek; Pre-Pharmacy

Meghan B. Hatfield; Psychology

Heather Renee Chandler; Undeclared

Billy Brian Wilson; Pre-RN Pre-Nursing

Charles Ryan Barrett; Biology

Eastern Kentucky University is a comprehensive university serving approximately 17,000 students on its Richmond campus, at its educational centers in Corbin, Danville, Manchester and Hazard, and throughout Kentucky.

