EKU Presidents Award

Eastern Kentucky University recognized 1,042 graduates at the conclusion of the Fall 2016 semester including the following students from Clay County.
Jana Kaye Karsnitz; Psychology
Bobbie Jo Hensley; Medical Laboratory Science
William Ray Hollen; Criminal Justice
Natosha Elizabeth Gilbert; Child and Family Studies
Sydney Renee’ Combs; Deaf/ Hard of Hearing Ed
Emily Carol Davidson Criminal Justice
Kara N. Gray; Psychology
Courtney Briauna Napier; Social Work
Jane Kaitlyn Couch; Elementary Education Teaching
Molly Macbeth Smith; Accounting
Corey Blake Robinson; Computer Science
Caitlin Makaela Hacker; Psychology
Phillip Bradley Henson; Psychology
Austin Douglas Morgan; Criminal Justice
Emily Richelle Grubb; English
Alicia Marie Hicks; Pre-Occupational Science
Jordan Tyler Cochran; Middle Grade Education
Deborah Nelle Decker; Pre-Athletic Training
Andrew Keaton Cheek; Pre-Pharmacy
Meghan B. Hatfield; Psychology
Heather Renee Chandler; Undeclared
Billy Brian Wilson; Pre-RN Pre-Nursing
Charles Ryan Barrett; Biology
Eastern Kentucky University is a comprehensive university serving approximately 17,000 students on its Richmond campus, at its educational centers in Corbin, Danville, Manchester and Hazard, and throughout Kentucky.
