Jewell Williams Obit

By

Jewell Williams died Friday

Funeral Monday 11 AM

Rominger Funeral Home

Burial in Williams Cemetery (Chop Bottom)

Visitation Sunday

Rominger Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Mrs. Jewell Williams, age 80 of Manchester departed this life on Friday, February 24, 2017 at her home. She was born on Tuesday, December 25, 1934 in Manchester to Ed and Pearl Smith.

She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Junior Williams, her children: Brenda Lee Williams, Glenda Lee Henson and her husband Wayne, Timmy Jr. Williams, and Leamon Williams. Also surviving are these grandchildren: Marcilla Williams, Cynthia Henson, Irma Michelle Henson, and Bryan Angelo Williams, her great grandchild: Danessa Hicks and her brothers and sister: Carl Smith, JM Smith, and Nellie Williams.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Ed and Pearl Smith, and her sisters: Georgia Couch and Stella Williams.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Jewell Williams will be conducted on Monday, February 27 at 11 AM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Paul Mitchell and Rev. Don Hubbard will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Williams Cemetery in the Chop Bottom Community.

Visitation will be held on Sunday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

http://claycotalk.proboards.com/post/16808#JIM