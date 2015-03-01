Alton Ray Hicks Obit

By

Alton Ray Hicks died Tuesday

Funeral Friday 1 PM

St. Ann Catholic Church

Burial in Howard Cemetery (Goose Rock)

Visitation Thursday

Rominger Funeral Home.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Mr. Alton Ray Hicks, age 81 of Manchester departed this life on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at his home. He was born April 29, 1935 in Fresno, California. He was an owner of a general store and he was a member of the St. Ann Catholic Church.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Bobbie Jean (Mills) Hicks and the following children: Douglas C. Hicks and wife Peggy, Sandra L. Smallwood and husband Gary and Connie J. Woods and husband Oscar. Also surviving are the following grandchildren: Jeremy Hicks and wife Brandi, Nathaniel Hicks, Jessica Sizemore, Eric R. Woods and wife Courtney, Andrew Hicks and wife Brittany, Lauran West and husband Justin, Ashley Jean Jones and Jarrod West; and 8 great grandchildren: Tate, Clark, Ethan, Abigail, Layton, Alexis, Levi, and Kendra; and one sister: Marietta White and husband Harvey.

He is preceded in death by his parents: E. C. “Bob” Howard and Eva Bowling Howard and his biological father: Alton Oliver Hicks.

Funeral Services for Mr. Alton Ray Hicks will be held on Friday, March 17, 2017 at 1 PM at the St. Ann Catholic Church with Father Patrick Stewart. Burial will follow in the Howard Cemetery in the Goose Rock Community.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2017 evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

http://claycotalk.proboards.com/post/16823#JIM