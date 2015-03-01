Cledith Jones Obit

By

Cledith Jones, 77, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, March 25th. Cledith was born in Manchester, KY on October 11, 1939, a daughter of the late Lula and Jim Jones .

Cledith is survived by two daughters, Angela, wife of Brian Lewis , of Manchester, KY; Patricia, wife of Jimmy Jeffrey , of Manchester, KY, and one son,Chris , husband of Tracy Reid , of Manchester, KY.

She is also survived by the following grandchildren: Kristen Reid, Talora Reid, Caleb Reid, Peyton Reid, Brandon Byrd, Summer Jeffrey, Hunter Lewis, Gunner Lewis, Steven Davidson, Bobby Feltner, and these great grandchildren: Kratos Bunch, Elizabeth Marie Byrd, Braydon Byrd, Paisley Byrd, Zoey Davidson, Julene Fields, and Molly Feltner.

Cledith is also survived by two sisters, Hallie Hobbs, of Manchester, KY, and Beatrice Zimmerman, of London, KY .

She is preceded in death by one son Henry Reid and these brothers and sisters: Henry, George, Billy, Bud, Clara, Sally, Edith, and one great grandchild Keaton Goins.

Services will be held at 3 PM on Monday, March 27th at Jacks Branch Bible Church in Manchester, KY with Jim Smith officiating.

Public Viewing will be held 12 PM to 3 PM on Monday, March 27th at Jacks Branch Bible Church in Manchester, KY

Interment at Jones Cemetery , KY.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

