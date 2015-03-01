Johnny Arthur Hughes Obit

By

Mr. Johnny Arthur Hughes, age 77 of Fogertown departed this life on Friday, April 7, 2017 at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky. He was born on Tuesday, November 14, 1939 in Harlan County, Kentucky to the union of John L. and Maggie Adkins Hughes. He was a retired Postmaster, a Farmer, a Veteran of the United States Army where he served in Germany and a member of the Pleasant Run Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for over 36 years.

He leaves to mourn his passing his wife of over 54 years Connie Turner Hughes, and his sons: Paul Hughes and his wife Myra and Greg Hughes and his wife Chasity as well as these grandchildren: Shelby Hughes and her husband Calvin, Peyton Hughes, Ethan Hughes, Conner Hughes, Keaton Hughes, Whitney Stacy, Cody Morgan and Christopher Morgan. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters: Fred Hughes and his wife Nancy, Jim Hughes and his wife Virginia, Ken Hughes and his wife Lela, Mary Ann Callaway and her husband Gary and Dwight Hughes.

He is preceded in death by his parents: John L. and Maggie Hughes.

Funeral Services for Mr. Johnny Arthur Hughes will be conducted on Tuesday, April 10 at 1 PM at the Pleasant Run Baptist Church. Rev. Jerry Hurst and Rev. Johnny Adamson will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery in the Fogertown Community.

Visitation will be held on Monday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

