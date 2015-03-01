Obituary for Kenneth Lewis

By

Kenneth Lewis, 68, of Manchester, passed away Friday February 2nd, 2018 at his home.

He is survived by his wife Debrah Kay Lewis, and two children Kenneth Lewis Jr. and wife Betty Lewis, and Brian Keith Lewis and wife Angie Lewis, He is also survived by the following grandchildren: Hunter Lewis, Gunner Lewis, Will Wolfe, Heather Wolfe, Wes Wolfe, Sarah Wolf, Heather Bradford, and Trey Miller.

He is also survived by 5 great granchildren, and these brothers and sisters: Dennis Lewis, Jessie Lewis, Kareena Lewis, Offie Tuddy, and Charlene Chandler, and a host of nieces and 2 nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents A.J. and Dorothy Lewis, one brother Doug Lewis, and two sisters Shirley Anderson, and Opal Turner.

The funeral service for Kenneth will be held 11 AM Monday February 5th, 2018 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Roberts and Wayne House officiating. Burial will follow in the Lewis and Reid Cemetery at Greenbriar. Visitation will be after 6 PM Sunday February 4th, 2018 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.