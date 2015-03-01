By

The 4-H 4K Race is scheduled for May 20th beginning at 10:00 am at Rawlings and Stinson Park. Registration fee is $10. Deadline to register is May 15th. Winners from each age level will be recognized and receive an award. 4-H 4K is sponsored by the 4-H Teen Club. All proceeds benefit Clay County 4-H. For more information, call the Clay County Extension Office at 606-598-2789.

