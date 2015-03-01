4-H Camping Season Is Almost Here!

By

Come and join us June 19th-22nd at J.M. Feltner 4-H Camp in London! If you enjoy fishing, archery, riflery, arts & crafts, swimming, canoeing, bonfires and fun with friends, this is for you! Camp is also a great way to strengthen responsibility and build self-confidence skills. Cost of camp is $186 and full and partial scholarships are available. If you would like to attend or have questions, please call the Clay County Extension Office at 606-598-2789 or visit our website: http://clay.ca.uky.edu/content/4-h-youth-development. Registration deadline is Thursday, June 1st.

