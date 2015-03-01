By

Extension News: 4-H Community Club – Do you love being crafty? This club will make projects that can be used for the home, gifts, Extension Showcase & KY State Fair. Our kickoff for our first meeting is September 26th at 5 pm at the EXCEL building. Come & join us! Please call 598-2789 to register.

