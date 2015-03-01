By

The 4-H Cooking Club will meet on October 26 at 5 PM at the EXCEL building. This is a great opportunity to gain experience in the kitchen and learn to prepare a variety of recipes! If you enjoy cooking or want to learn, this is the club for you! Open to all youth ages 8-18. Please call 606-598-2789 to register.

