Extension News: 4-H Cooking Club — this is a great opportunity to gain experience in the kitchen and learn to prepare a variety of recipes! If you enjoy cooking or want to learn, this is the club for you! Open to all youth ages 8-18. First meeting is September 19th at 5:00 pm at the EXCEL building beside McDonalds. Please call 598-2789 to register.

