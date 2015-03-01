By

4-H Fun with Painting will be August 22 at 4:45 PM at the EXCEL building beside McDonalds. This class costs $10.00 and is open to all youth ages 15 and under. Come & enjoy our summer painting class! Snacks will be provided. You must call 598-2789 by Friday, August 18th to register.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.