Alissa Sebastian, Clay County Extension Office 4-H Youth Development Agent

Red Bird Christian School hosted a 4-H Talk Meet & Demonstration Contest this spring. Students from Manchester Elementary, Oneida Baptist and Oneida Elementary also participated in this event. This contest is a great way to help prepare youth for their future by gaining self-confidence skills through 4-H public speaking. Clay County participants who received Grand Champion will advance on to the Area Communications Day in Laurel County in May. All blue ribbon winners, got their name in a drawing for $50. Conner Napier was the lucky winner! Congratulations, Conner!

Following is a list of participants and ribbon winners: Sydney Nolan – Blue/Purple, Emily Caldwell – Blue, Logan Jackson – Blue, Jarron Smith – Blue, Conner Napier – Blue, Patrick Helton – Red, Array Sawyers – Blue, Lily Hoskins – Blue/Purple, Isaiah Roark – Red, Aiden Brock – Red, Brayden Caldwell – Blue, Ryan Nantz – Red, Cody Gray – Red, Blake Jackson – Red, Carter Day – Blue, Jerema Jackson – Blue, Emily Roark – Blue/Purple, Sara Fotopolous – Blue, Madison Napier – Blue, Jarrod Jones – Blue/Purple, Aliceson Barger – Blue/Purple, Elianah Cipollari – Blue/Purple, Kayla Rogers – Blue/Purple, Savannah Clement – Blue/Purple, Lana Conner & Riley Patterson – Blue, Jeremy Miller & Andrew Sharts – Blue/Purple.