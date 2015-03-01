By

The Clay County 4-H Talk Meet and Demonstration Contest will be held Monday, April 10th at the EXCEL Building. Registration will be at 4:30 pm and contest will start at 5:00 pm. All blue ribbon winners from each category will be entered into a drawing for $50!!! For more information, contact Alissa Sebastain at 606-598-2789 or check out our website at https://clay.ca.uky.edu/content/4-h-youth-development.

