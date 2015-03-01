By

The Clay County 4-H Teen Club will be having a meeting on October 23 at the Horse Creek Baptist Church Outreach Center at 5:30 PM. This club is open to middle school aged and high school aged students interested in developing leadership skills and enjoy working to better the community and 4-H! This club is a good way to meet new people, attend leadership events, become a camp counselor and help your community! Call Alissa at 606-598-2789 for more information on joining the 4-H Teen Club.

