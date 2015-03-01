By

4-H Variety Show will be on March 20th at 6 pm at the EXCEL Center beside McDonald’s. (All acts should check in by 5:30 pm.) FREE & open to all youth ages 9-19. Do you sing, dance, play an instrument, comedy, dramatic readings, or perform in any other way? This is an opportunity to showcase your talents. Go online at https://clay.ca.uky.edu/content/4-h-youth-development to print a registration sheet or please call Alissa Sebastian at 598-2789. You MUST pre-register by March 13th.

