By

The CCHS Fabulous 50’s and Clay of 1960 Reunion Committee are making final plans for the big event Saturday, September 16. They have decided to include the Clay of 1960, because they were attending high school in the 50’s. For information contact Barbara Colter at 606-599-5000, Faye Gregory 606-598-3771 or Patty Garrison at 606-598-2954.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line