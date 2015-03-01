By

The Clay County Extension Office announces that Maggie & Johnny Napier have invited us to their home to learn how Johnny prunes, fertilizes and generally cares for his blackberry canes to produce such an abundance of berries. Join us on May 5th at 4:00 pm. Please call 606-598-2789 to let us know if you will be attending and the location. Free and open to the public.

