Adams Arrested for DUI with Three Kids in Car

Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Cody Faulconer arrested Henry Adams age 34 of East 3rd St., London on Saturday afternoon December 24, 2016 at approximately 2:25 PM. The arrest occurred on East 4th St. in London after Deputy Faulconer was dispatched to a complaint of a gold colored SUV headed eastbound on the Hal Rogers Parkway traveling at a high rate of speed in oncoming traffic. When deputy Faulconer located the suspect vehicle on East 4th St., he observed two children standing in the back seat unrestrained and a four-year-old female without a car seat. Deputy Faulconer detected the odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from the driver who admitted he had been drinking. The driver was determined to be under the influence. Henry Adams was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; failure to use child restraint device in vehicle; failure to wear seatbelts ; reckless driving; operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license and three counts of wanton endangerment – second-degree. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County detention Center. Photo courtesy of the Laurel County detention Center.