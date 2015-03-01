Albert Smith Obit

By

Albert Smith, 57, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, April 17th, at Laurel Creek Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Albert was born in Garrard, KY on June 18, 1959, a son of the late Sarah (Henson) and Pittman Smith.

Albert is survived by two sisters, Sybil Smith of Little Goose and Cledith Smith of Garrard, two brothers, Rufus Smith of Burning Springs and Oscar Smith of Garrard, two half sisters, Gladys Smith of Ohio and Delores Sester of Lexington, two half brothers, Edward Smith of Ohio and Jimmy Ray Smith of London.

He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Service will be held 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 20th at Britton Funeral Home with Anthony Lovett officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith-Grubb Cemetery in Garrard.

Visitation will be held 12:00 PM on Thursday, April 20th at Britton Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Britton Funeral Home.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

