Alene Morgan Obit

Mrs. Alene Morgan, age 74 of Manchester departed this life on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at the Manchester Memorial Hospital. She was born on Friday, April 10, 1942 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union of Oscar and Alice Wagers Woods. She was a member of the Garrard Holiness Church.

She leaves to mourn her passing her loving husband Roy Morgan of Manchester, her daughters: Annette Morgan-White and her husband Yancey White, Laura Jeannette Sexton and her husband William Sexton, and Marcel Janine Morgan and Jeremy Smith. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Ailenea Annette Sexton, John Timothy Royce Morgan, William Morgan Yancey Sexton and Ueal Reece Mason Nolan as well as her siblings: Bryon Woods, Thelma Jean West, Susan Arnett, and Jessie McConnell and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousin, other family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Oscar and Alice Woods, and her brothers: Lane Woods and George Woods.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Alene Morgan will be conducted on Friday, March 3 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Roy Lane Woods, Tess Lipps and Buford Hooker will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held on Thursday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

