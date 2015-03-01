Alfred N. Davidson Obit

By

Alfred N. Davidson, 87, of Seymour, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2017 at Schneck Medical Center. He was born on March 8, 1930, in Manchester, KY, to the late William and Sara (Boling) Davidson.

On November 25, 1949, he married Joann Nighbert, she survives. He took classes at Northwestern. He held many insurance certifications including CPCU, NAMIC, and Risk Management among others. He went on to work in the insurance industry for 46 years, where he retired as Vice President of Claims. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing and ice fishing. He also enjoyed reading the Bible and sharing the scriptures with others. He loved his dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Joann Davidson; children, Patsy (Carl) Bleke and Pam Thome; grandson, Ian Welton; and great-granddaughters, Brooklyn and Campbell.

He is preceded in death by his parents; 8 brothers; and 5 sisters.

Funeral services will be held at Voss & Sons Funeral Service on Friday, December 29 at 11 am with Revs. Dan DeFriece and Jay Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Brownstown.

Family and friends may call at Voss & Sons Funeral Service on Thursday from 4-8 pm and on Friday from 10 am until time of service.

Memorials may be written to Lamb & Lion Ministries or Alzheimer’s Research Foundation, in care of Voss & Sons Funeral Service.

Online condolences may be given on the funeral home website at www.vossfuneralservice.com.