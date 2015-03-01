Alice Lloyd #1

By

U.S. News and World Report has announced their 2018 rankings, and Alice Lloyd College has once again earned impressive recognition in numerous categories. Among the Southern Regional Colleges and Universities, ALC ranked first for graduating students with the least amount of average debt, with 68 percent of recent graduates owing nothing upon completion of their degree. ALC’s alumni support has also garnered first place recognition for average alumni giving rates. For the 2016-17 year, 47 percent of Alice Lloyd College alumni gave back to their Alma Mater. Overall, ALC is ranked seventh among all baccalaureate colleges in the south.

Alice Lloyd College has also received notable national recognition, ranking number one in the nation with an acceptance rate of only four percent. In addition to ALC’s impressive selectivity rate, the College’s affordable, quality education received national acknowledgment as sixth on the list of Great Schools, Great Prices.

U.S. News and World Report evaluates institutions based on several standards including academic quality and financial statistics. When asked about ALC’s ranking, President Joe Stepp said, “We are honored to be listed among the top colleges in the nation. Alice Lloyd College is a great institution and is truly a light in the mountains for Appalachian students. For 100 years we have educated some of the brightest and best leaders of our region. The U.S. News and World Report rankings are a testament to the work being done at ALC.”

One hundred years ago, Mrs. Lloyd made it her goal to educate the people in Appalachia by keeping education affordable, so students could earn a degree regardless of financial ability. Her mission and legacy lives on by the dedicated faculty, staff, and donors who have made these achievements possible. It is with great pride that we are able to see the traditions Mrs. Lloyd began so long ago earn national recognition today.