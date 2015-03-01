Alice Lloyd Dean’s Distinguished List

By

Alice Lloyd College would like to congratulate the following students from Manchester for earning the Dean’s Distinguished List during the Fall 2017 semester: Jimmy Taylor Brown, Jordan Wade Burkhart, TaLaura Jade Mathis and Trendon Bailey Napier. Students are named to the Dean’s Distinguished List for achieving a grade point average of 3.75-3.99. An honor student at Alice Lloyd College applies to a student who has completed 15 or more semester hours in a given semester.

