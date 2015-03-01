Alice Lloyd Dean’s List

By

Alice Lloyd College would like to congratulate the following students from Manchester for earning the Dean’s List during the Fall 2017 semester: Benjamin Adam Carnahan, John Paul Chastain, Jacob Cecil Hampton, Emily Elizabeth Marcum, Travis Christopher Mills, Greyson Mitchell Philpot and Kenneth Blake Smith Students are named to the Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.25-3.74. An honor student at Alice Lloyd College applies to a student who has completed 15 or more semester hours in a given semester.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

For the entire honors list go to: