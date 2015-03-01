Alice Lloyd President’s List

By

Alice Lloyd College would like to congratulate the following students from Manchester for earning the President’s List during the Fall 2017 semester: Rayanna Mckenzie Baker, Johnny Paul Byrd, Travis Michael Combs, William Morgan Sexton, Whitney Faith Sizemore and Katelyn Brenda White. An honor student at Alice Lloyd College applies to a student who has completed 15 or more semester hours in a given semester. Students are named to the Dean’s Distinguished List for achieving a grade point average of 3.75-3.99.

For the entire honors list go to:

http://www.alc.edu/2017/12/alice-lloyd-college-announces-fall-2017-honors-list