Allen Inducted into Honor Society

Kaley Allen of Manchester was inducted into the Western Kentucky University chapter of Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society at its Spring 2017 Induction Ceremony on the WKU campus in the Downing Student Union. Allen was also elected as chapter treasurer for the 2017-2018 school year.

The Western Kentucky University chapter of Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society inducted 11 members at its Spring 2017 Induction Ceremony April 20 on the WKU campus in the Downing Student Union.

The oldest and largest freshman honor society, Phi Eta Sigma encourages and rewards academic excellence among freshmen in institutions of higher learning. To be eligible for membership, full-time freshmen must earn a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 in at least one semester and rank in the upper 20 percent of their class.

Induction into the Society is an outward recognition of academic accomplishment and serves as an incentive for continued high scholarship. Induction confers lifetime membership.

Inductees are Kaley Allen of Manchester; Ayoola Ayeni of Bowling Green; Hayley Cobbs of Evansville, Indiana; Justin Downing of Louisville; Ceceley Ford of Tompkinsville; David Greenwell of Shepherdsville; Amy Hall of Glasgow; Autumn Milliner of Leitchfield; Emily Vazquez of Cottontown, Tennessee; Hannah Watkins of Mayfield; and Ellie Young of Bowling Green.

The chapter officers for the 2017-2018 school year are: Sadie Peters, President; Jordan Barbagallo, Vice President; Kaley Allen, Treasurer; Emily Tyler, Secretary; Justin Downing, Public Relations.