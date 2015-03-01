Allen Mad at Cops for Taking His Dope

By

Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Travis Napier along with Deputy Cody Faulconer and Deputy Gary Mehler arrested Eric Allen age 25 of Game Cock Rd., East Bernstadt on Saturday afternoon December 31, 2016 at approximately 2:31 PM. The arrest occurred off Ky 490 approximately 6 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint that a male subject was at a business off Ky 490 creating a disturbance there stating that he was going to arrest deputies and wanted the news there. When deputies arrived at the scene and located this subject he stated that he was mad because we took all his dope. This subject admitted to being on methamphetamine and following an investigation by deputies was determined to be under the influence. Eric Allen was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and was lodged in the Laurel County detention Center. Photo courtesy of the Laurel County detention Center.