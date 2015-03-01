Alzheimer Association

By

Living with Alzheimer’s

When her husband Michael was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, Cheryl Levin-Folio learned how to structure their lives in an effort to fight the disease every step of the way. Dial in to hear from Cheryl, author of The 24-Hour Rule: Living with Alzheimer’s and learn the specific strategies that have helped to maximize the quality of life for both Michael and for Cheryl. The phone program will be held on Tuesday, February 13th from 1-2pm EST. Registration is required by visiting alzphoneprograms.org or calling 800-272-3900.

Researching Alzheimer’s Treatments

Join us for a discussion with Dr. Raj Shah from the Rush Alzheimer’s Disease Center, about the latest in Alzheimer’s research. We will learn about some of the many clinical studies that are being conducted to identify ways to reduce one’s risk for Alzheimer’s disease, to identify the causes of Alzheimer’s disease, and to find better treatments. Information will be shared on the importance of involvement in clinical studies, and how you can get involved.

This webinar will be held on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at two times: 12-1pm EST and 2-3pm EST. Registration is required by visiting ALZWebinars.org.

Coping with Dementia

When a person with dementia experiences agitation, the resulting behaviors can be difficult to manage. While medications can provide benefits, there are effective non-pharmacological strategies that can be employed. Geriatrician Margaret Baumann, M.D., will show us how making simple changes in how we relate to a person with dementia can make a world of difference in mitigating difficult behaviors.

This webinar will be held on Wednesday, March 28th at two times: 12-1pm EST and 2-3pm EST. Registration is required by visiting ALZWebinars.org. Program provided by the Alzheimer’s Association.

Managing Medications with Dementia

Polypharmacy, or the use of multiple medications and supplements at the same time, is a special concern for people with dementia. Join us as we learn from pharmacist Dr. Demetra Antimisiaris about balancing the benefits with the side-effects of medications commonly prescribed for people with dementia.

This webinar will be held on Tuesday, April 3rd at two times: 12-1pm EST and 2-3pm EST. Registration is required by visiting ALZWebinars.org.