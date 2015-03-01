America Burns Obit

By

America Burns 69 died Sunday

Funeral Wednesday 1 PM

Mill Creek Methodist Church

Burial in Philpot Cemetery (Brightshade)

Visitation after 10 AM

America Burns, age 69, of Ham Hollow Road departed this life on Sunday, January 7, 2018 at her home. She was born Sunday, January 18, 1948 to William and Mattie (Couch) Philpot in Manchester, Kentucky. She was a homemaker and took care of the elderly.

She is survived by her husband: Sidney Burns and these children: Vanda Henson, Michael Burns, Sharon Smith and Geraldine Burns and the following grandchildren: Shannon Mitchell, Tiffany Smith, Candi Downey, Dexter Downey, Phillip Burns, Lucas Burns, Megan Sizemore, Sherry Burns, Michael Jewell, Josh Day, Madison Smith, Lane Smith and Kaylee Burns; and 13 Great Grandchildren. Also surviving are these sisters: Sally Ann Philpot, Molly Estep, Mary Jones, Sarah Mills, Ora Kay Osbourne.

She is preceded in death by her parents: William and Mattie Philpot; 2 sons: Jerry Burns and William Edward Burns; her brother: Steve Edward Philpot and her granddaughter: Kim Mitchell.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at 1:00 P. M. at the Mill Creek Methodist Church with Rev. Ronnie Brown and Rev. Shannon Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in the Philpot Cemetery in the Brightshade Community.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 10, 2018 after 10:00 AM until funeral time at the Mill Creek Methodist Church.