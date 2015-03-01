By

February marks American Heart Month and Saint Joseph London, part of KentuckyOne Health, invites the community to learn about congestive heart failure and cardiac diseases at the Bite Size Learning health education event on Wednesday, February 15. The event will take place from noon to 1 PM at the Laurel County Public Library. David Keedy, MD, KentuckyOne Health Cardiology Associates will be the featured guest speaker. Advance registration is requested. Saint Joseph London provides free box lunches to attendees who register at 606-864-5759.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 5.7 million Americans have heart failure, and nearly half of those who develop it die within five years of diagnosis. Common symptoms of heart failure include having trouble breathing when lying down, feeling tired or weak, shortness of breath during daily activities, and weight gain with swelling in the feet, legs, ankles or stomach.

The American Heart Association reports that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Common heart disease conditions include coronary artery disease, heart failure, heart valve disease, congenital heart disease, heart attack, abnormal heart rhythms, and heart muscle disease.

Bite Size Learning is an educational series sponsored by Saint Joseph London. Each month, a physician or staff member from Saint Joseph London hosts a special lunch-and-learn-style presentation on a different health topic to increase awareness and educate the public.

The event is free to the public, but those interested are encouraged to preregister at 606.864.5759.

