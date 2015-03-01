Amy Jane Foister Obit

By

Amy Jane Foister, 72, of Manchester, passed away Tuesday, April 4th, at the Manchester Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the Jacks Branch Bible Church.

Amy is survived by a sister, Della Thomas of Michigan, a brother, Paul Edward Campbell and wife Vickie of Michigan and a sister-in-law Ivory Campbell.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ford Foister, her daughter Elizabeth Ann Foister, her father and mother Henry Campbell and Elizabeth Campbell Davis and these brothers and sisters Earl Campbell, Paige Campbell, Ronnie Campbell, Darlene Revis, Carol Hounchell, Mary Alvarez and Juanita Hibbard.

Service will be held 3:00 PM on Friday, April 7th at the Britton Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held 1:00 PM on Friday, April 7th at the Britton Funeral Home chapel.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

