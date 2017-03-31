“Angel of Death” killed in jail

By

A serial killer dubbed the “Angel of Death” for killing people in several hospitals including St. Joesph in London was fatally beaten inside his cell last. Donald Harvey, 64, died Thursday, two days after he was attacked in his cell at the state prison in Toledo, OH. Harvey claimed responsibility for killing more than 50 people during the 1970s and ’80s. He pleaded guilty in 1987 to killing 37 people, mostly while he worked as a nurse’s aide at hospitals in Cincinnati and London.

Read the entire article at:

http://www.mercurynews.com/2017/03/31/patrol-inmate-suspected-in-beating-death-of-serial-killer