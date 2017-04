By

Annual Fish Fry Co-Hosted by East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue and C.D. Ward Masonic Lodge #961 will be held Saturday May 6 from 11 AM till 5 PM at the East Bernstadt Fire Department. Come out for an afternoon of good food and fellowship. All funds raised are for the support of Christmas Programs for the less fortunate. All donations are welcome.

