Almost before the paint is dry and the concrete set on building projects in the Red Bird River area of Clay County the date is set for the next annual missions trip to the area (April 22 to 28, 2018) according to Mayo Collier, trip coordinator and St. Paul Methodist (SC) Church member. A group of 38 people, most from the Florence area but with others from around the state and Charlotte area, returned in mid-April. This was the church’s 16th trip to help with the Red Bird Mission, established in 1921.

