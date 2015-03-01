By

Police Blotter for Wednesday April 12.

Wilson facing several charges after purse snatching

A Clay County man was in court Monday facing several charges after he stole a purse from the owner of Collins Game Room shortly after she opened he business at 8 AM on April 4. While the owner was in another room she stated that Harold Wilson, age 33, of PawPaw Road (Manchester) stole a purse containing two wallets with the total amount of $5000.00 cash according to his arrest citation.

“The owner of the business reported to me that he was nervous and fidgety and talking a lot,” said Deputy Sheriff Michael Cagel.

Wilson reportedly spent several hours at the game room previous to the purse snatching. After Wilson had left the business witness saw him climb up a bank were he dropped the purse according to Cagel. The purse was recovered but Wilson was able to escape the scene. He was unarmed at the time of the incident.

Clay County Sheriff Kevin Johnson issued a press release announcing his office was searching for Wilson. Kentucky State Police Trooper Jared Smith transported the suspect to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office after he observed Wilson walking along Grannies Branch later that evening. He had money in pants leg and tried to shake it out while walking according to the citation.

After he was interviewed at the Sheriff’s office he was arrested by Deputy Cody Blackwell and transported to Clay County Detention Center and charged with robbery (second degree); tampering with physical evidence; possession controlled substance (third degree) (drug unspecified) and criminal mischief (third degree).

Dazed Griffitts Found at Bar Creek

A Laurel County man who was found dazed and confused in the middle of Bar Creek Road is now facing several charges in Clay District Court. Clay 911 received a complaint of a vehicle setting in the middle of the road at 11:30 AM with Jacob Griffitts, age 23, of East Laurel Road (London) passed out behind the wheel.

After running the license plates Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper Jarod Smith discovered the 1997 GMC Sonoma was registered to Betty Alevras but was not listed as stolen. Griffitts told Smith he did not know were he was or were he got the vehicle. He failed several field sobriety tests.

He then told Smith he was running up the road and found the truck parked on the side of the road. He then drove it till it broke down. He said he didn’t know if he had permission to drive the vehicle. At that point he was arrested and placed in the police cruiser.

KSP Trooper First Class Josh Wilson arrived at the scene and awaited Allen’s Wrecker Service to tow the vehicle. Smith transported Griffitts to Manchester Memorial Hospital for a blood draw. He was read implied consent and attempted to call his lawyer Yancey White on the hospital phone and then submitted to a blood test.

He was transported to the Clay County Detention Center and charged with operating motor vehicle under influence (first offense); failure to wear seat belts; failure to produce insurance card and unauthorized use of motor vehicle (first offense). At the time of the arrest the truck was not reported stolen.

He was also charged with a warrant issued by Clay County District Court in which Jerome Jarvis stated that on March 25 Griffitts unlawfully entered the Jarvis resident and stole two torque wrenches and a scope. He then entered a shed and took a propane tank with a torch burner and two extension cords two heavy-duty batteries and cut cables on a Bobcat causing damage of $300.00. He was charged with burglary (second degree) (third degree) and theft by unlawful taking ($500.00 or more but under $10,000.00).