Police Blotter: Wednesday April 19

Second Man Charged in Death of Saylor

A second man has been arrested in a case involving a dead woman who was found on Whites Branch in Clay County. According to an arrest citation, Boyd Simpson, age 49, of Curry Road (London) admitted to Kentucky State Police Detective James Royal that he helped Jeffery Scott Taylor, age 47, of Sasser Road (London) hide the body of Shannon M. Vaughn Saylor, age 36, of East Bernstadt. Taylor is charged with the murder. Simpson is charged with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Wagers Charged After Shooting

A Manchester man is facing assault charges after a shooting incident last week. Millard Wagers, age 54, of Bridge Street Apartments (Manchester) was involved in disturbance on White Street when Manchester Police Department (MPD) Sgt. Jeff Collett was on patrol when he encountered several subjects outside an apartment on White Street yelling and cursing at 2:20 AM. Collett located a 42-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim told Collett Wagers pointed a gun at his leg and fired one shot and gave the weapon to another person at the scene and they left. The Clay County Ambulance Service was notified and the victim was transported to the AirEvac base in Manchester where he was then flown to the UK Medical Center.

During the investigation it was determined Wagers shot the victim after an argument inside an apartment. The investigation continues and more arrests are pending. Collett was assisted at the scene by MPD Lt. George Stewart, MPD Officer Jeff Couch, and MPD Officer Taye Napier.

Wagers was charged with assault (first degree); possession of handgun by convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence.

Booneville man has drugs at Walmart

A Booneville man has been jailed after police found drugs in his pocket at Manchester Walmart. Jeffery Calahan, age 46, of KY 115 (Booneville) was found at Walmart by Manchester Police Department (MPD) Lt. George Stewart. Calahan was manifestly under the influence and was unsteady on his feet and had slurred speech. He failed several field sobriety tests. Stewart found Xanax pills in a small bottle in his pocket. MPD Sgt. Jeff Collett assisted Stewart at the scene.

Calahan was taken to the Clay County Detention Center and charged with public intoxication (controlled substance) (excludes alcohol) and possession (controlled substance) (drug unspecified).

Complaint Leads to Drug Arrest

A Manchester man has been arrested on drug possession charges after someone called in a complaint last week according to Clay County Sheriff Kevin Johnson. Clay County Sheriff Deputy Shawn Boroviak answered the complaint and found Michael Wombles, age 40, of West Yager Road (Manchester) on West Yager Road. When Boroviak and Kentucky State Police Trooper Don Trosper arrived they observed him throwing what appeared to be a small plastic bag into the ditch. Boroviak located a small plastic bag containing a crystalized substance believed to be methamphetamine in the ditch.

Wombles was transported to Clay County Detention Center and charged with possession controlled substance (first degree) (first offense) (methamphetamine) and tampering with physical evidence.

Patterson Arrested for Growing Pot

A Manchester woman has been arrested on several drug charges including growing marijuana according to Clay County Sheriff Kevin Johnson. Johnson’s office received numerous complaints on Betty Patterson, age 59, of Teges Creek Road (Manchester) for selling drugs and manufacturing methamphetamine. Sheriff Johnson, and Deputies Cody Blackwell, Andrew Jackson and Jeremy Gabbard went to the residence on Teges Creek Road to conduct a “knock and talk”.

Betty Patterson and her husband were sitting in the kitchen when the police were welcomed into the home and given consent to “look around”. The kitchen contained a small portable greenhouse with forty-eight starter marijuana plants. Police also found several marijuana cigarettes, two bags of loose marijuana, coffee filters with suspected methamphetamine. Items used to manufacture methamphetamine was found including a Mountain Dew bottle of camp fuel, small jar of liquid fire, pseudoephedrine, small plastic bags, marijuana seeds, smoking pipes and meth pipes.

Betty Patterson was taken to the Clay County Detention Center by Gabbard and was charged with cultivate marijuana (five plants or more) (first offense); possession controlled substance (first degree) (first offense) (methamphetamine); unlawful possession of meth precursor (first offense) and possession of marijuana.