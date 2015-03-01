By

Actions in Clay Circuit Court under Circuit Judge Oscar Gayle House

Carlos Brian Abner, Michael D. Allen, Crystal M. Conaway, Larry Beve Gilliam, Gerald Grubb and James (aka Jacob) Bradley Sizemore were sentenced during March rule day by Circuit Judge Oscar Gayle House.

Carlos Brian Abner, age 31, of South Highway 11 (Manchester) was sentenced to 460 on the following charges: trafficking in controlled substance (first degree). According to the indictment on October 12 (2014) he possessed methamphetamine (with intent to manufacture, distribute, dispense or sell).

Michael D. Allen, age 47, of Court Field Road (Manchester) was sentenced to three years on the following charge theft of a legend drug. Four other charges were dismissed: burglary (first degree); theft by unlawful taking (less than $500.00); controlled substance not in proper container and possession of controlled substance (third degree). According to the indictment on July 9 (2015) Allen entered Manchester Memorial Hospital armed with a deadly weapon and stole three scalpel blades, adenosine and epinephrine. He was in possession of Xanax and Neurontin. He was also sentenced to one year (to run consecutive) on the following charges: bail jumping (first degree). According to the indictment he failed to appear in Clay Circuit Court for a hearing on a felony charge on June 6 (2016).

Crystal M. Conaway, age 51, of St. Louis (Missouri) was sentenced to two years on the following charges: possession of controlled substance (first degree) (heroin). The following charges were dismissed: trafficking in Marijuana (less than eight ounce) and promoting contraband (first degree). According to the indictment she was in possession of heroin and introduced Marijuana into Manchester Federal Correction Institute on August 20 (2016)

Larry Beve Gilliam, age 38, of Ice House Road (Manchester) was sentenced to two years and thirty days on the following charge: flagrant nonsupport, According to the indictment he failed to pay child support for an infant in the amount of $19,900 from April 1 (2012) through April 30 (2016). He was also sentenced on the following amended charge of bail jumping (second degree). According to the indictment he failed to appear in Clay Circuit Court for arraignment on a felony charge on August 1 (2016)

Gerald Grubb, age 35, of HWY 1524 (Manchester) was sentenced to ten years on an amended charge of burglary (second degree) and five years (to run consecutive) for theft by unlawful taking (firearm). According to the indictment on October 6 (2014) Grubb unlawfully entering a residence belonging to Scott Smith armed with a deadly weapon and exercised control over (four) guns, chain saw, weed eater and hunting light valued more than $500.00. He was also sentenced to one year (to run consecutive) on the following charge: bail jumping (first degree). According to the indictment he failed to appear in Clay Circuit Court on a felony charge on November 20 (2015).

James (aka Jacob) Bradley Sizemore, age 26, of North HWY 421 (Manchester) was sentenced to three years and paid $136.50 in fines and fees on the following charge: trafficking in controlled substance (first degree). According to the indictment he sold Methamphetamine to a confidential informant on July 15 (2013). He was also sentenced to one year (to run consecutive) on the following charge: bail jumping (first degree). According to the indictment on August 3 (2015) Sizemore failed to appear in Clay Circuit Court on a felony charge.

Larry Neal Baker, Dalton James Brumett, Jason Hubbard, Kelly Joan Hoskins, Chasity Carol Hudson, Gregory Lane Bowling and Shawn Douglas Gibson are scheduled for a pretrial hearing before Circuit Judge Oscar Gayle House in Clay County Circuit Court Monday April 3. A pretrial hearing is a proceeding held before a trial to simplify the issues of law and fact and stipulate certain matters between the parties, in order to expedite justice and curtail costs at the trial according to usleagal.com.

Larry Neal Baker, age 37, of Chestnut Street in Louisville (KY) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury. He is charged with aiding and counseling Robert Snow in the murder of Gladys Sizemore of Hima in 1999. He is also charged with assault (first degree) for shooting Alonzo Sizemore with a .22 caliber firearm with the intent of causing serious physical injury. According to his indictment Baker “unlawfully entering the resident belonging to Gladys and Alonzo Sizemore with the intent to commit a crime, being armed with a deadly weapon when effecting entry.”

Dalton James Brumett, age 25, of Mae Reid Road (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: possession of controlled substance (first degree); possession of controlled substance (second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest and menacing. According to the indictment on December 21 (2013) he had methamphetamine and hydrocodone in his possession. He resisted the efforts of Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Ridener in his efforts to place him under arrest by yelling loudly, barring his teeth and growling at Ridener.

Jason Hubbard, age 31, of Sacker Road (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charge: possession of controlled substance (first degree). According to the indictment Hubbard was in possession of Methamphetamine on July 28 (2015).

Kelly Joan Hoskins, age 36, of Hwy 472 (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: possession of controlled substance (first degree) (first offense); possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication; giving officer false name or address and persistent felony offender (first degree). According to the indictment she possessed cocaine on January 13 (2016).

Chasity Carol Hudson, age 37, of Hwy 476 (Rowdy) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: assault (first degree); operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs or other intoxicants (first degree) and wanton endangerment (first degree). According to the indictment she engaged in conduct, which caused a grave risk of death and physical injury to Hannah Swartz and operated a motor vehicle in such a way to endanger Judy Stidham and Evelyn Loughran on July 31 (2015).

Gregory Lane Bowling, age 43, of HWY 638 Loop (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: possession controlled substance (first degree); possession controlled substance (second degree); possession of drug paraphernalia; (first offense); wanton endangerment (second degree) and persistent felony offender (second degree). According to the indictment he possessed Methamphetamine and Suboxone, in an area accessible by a child on March 6 (2016).

Shawn Douglas Gibson, age 41, of North Highway 421, was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: possession of controlled substance (first degree) and trafficking in controlled substance (first degree). According to the indictment he possessed methamphetamine with intent to sell on July 14 (2016)

Elmer Lloyd Tankersly, Robin Nichole Hensley and James Taylor Gibson are scheduled for a motion hearing before Circuit Judge Oscar Gayle House in Clay County Circuit Court Monday April 3. A motion hearing provides judges with an opportunity to hear oral arguments, in addition to the written motion and memoranda submitted to the court according to usleagal.com.

Elmer Lloyd Tankersly, age 55, of Curry Branch (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charge: trafficking in controlled substance (first degree) (first offense) (cocaine). According to the indictment he sold cocaine to a confidential witness on May 20 (2009). He has been serving a nine-year sentence in Florida on an unrelated charge.

Robin Nichole Hensley, age 30, of Highway 149 (Manchester) has been charged in a Clay County indictment for fraud and theft by deception. According to the indictment between April (2012) and March (2013) she reported an erroneous factor, which affected her eligibility for food stamps and aid to families (SNAP and Medicaid) for approximately $7500.00 and $1800 in personal Medicaid benefits.

James Taylor Gibson, age 26, of Roberts Court (McKee), was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: burglary (third degree); theft by unlawful taking (less than $500) and criminal mischief (third degree). According to the indictment he broke into Burning Springs Medical Clinic Pharmacy (in the process destroyed a door) and stole medications on March 6 (2015).

Leslie Mitchelle Hooker, Corey Keeton, Donald Bishop, Billy Harold Arnold, Jamie Sizemore, Robert Lee Collins and Veda Dezarn Vallance are scheduled for a hearing before Circuit Judge Oscar Gayle House in Clay County Circuit Court Monday April 3. A hearing is a proceeding of relative formality at which evidence and arguments may be presented on the case at issue and to provide the opportunity for each side to present its position according to findlaw.com.

Leslie Mitchelle Hooker, age 40 of Jacks Branch Road and Oak Street (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charge: assistance program fraud. According to the indictment she reported an erroneous factor that affected her eligibility for Food Stamps and Medicaid with total overpayment of $15,553.22 between May (2012) and February 28 (2013).

Corey Keeton, age 22, of New Holland (Ohio) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charge: theft of identity. According to the indictment he used a debit card in the name of Herbert Ball to obtain $250.00 at CMR Gas Station on July 17 (2014).

Donald Bishop, age 39, of Rocky Branch Road (Manchester) was indicted for arson (second degree). He is charged with starting a fire with intent to destroy or damage a mobile home owned by Lee Tyler Brown on July 23 (2014).

Billy Harold Arnold, age 60, of Kingsport (TN) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: trafficking in controlled substance (first degree) and trafficking in Marijuana (less than eight ounces). According to the indictment he possessed Methamphetamine and Marijuana on November 30 (2015).

Jamie Sizemore, age 28, of Greasy Road (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: trafficking in controlled substance (first degree); possession of Marijuana (less than eight ounces) and tampering with physical evidence. According to the indictment he possessed and attempted to destroy methamphetamine on November 30 (2015).

Jamie Sizemore, age 28, of Greasy Road (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charge: criminal complicity to commit abuse (first degree); trafficking in controlled substance (first degree) and persistent felony offender (first degree). According to the indictment he aided Bobby Sizemore when he shot Tony Buttery on October 23 (2015) and possessed roxicets and opana on October 23 (2015). He had been convicted and sentenced on three separate drug charges between 2011 and 2015.

Robert Lee Collins, age 37, of Arnett’s Fork Road (Big Creek) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: burglary (first degree); theft by unlawful taking (firearms) and persistent felony offender (second degree). According to the indictment he entered the residence of April Lawson armed with a deadly weapon and took control of a television; xbox (35 games); 22 rifle; Smith and Wesson pistol; Wii system (15 games); weedeater; fishing equipment and Nintendo game on January 22 (2014). He was convicted in Laurel Circuit Court for unlawful distribution of a meth precursor (first degree) and sentenced to six years in August (2011).

Veda Dezarn Vallance, age 53, of Greasy Road, was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury for: criminal complicity to trafficking in controlled substance (first degree); possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. According to the indictment Vallance aided Bill Arnold and Jamie Sizemore in manufacturing methamphetamine. And then tried to dispose of any evidence on November 30 (2015).

Darlene Mae Smith, William Morgan Barnstutter, Jim Baker and Mary Ann Baker are scheduled for an arraignment before Circuit Judge Oscar Gayle House in Clay County Circuit Court Monday October 3. An arraignment is a criminal proceeding at which the defendant is officially called before a court, informed of the offense charged in the complaint, information, indictment, or other charging document, and asked to enter a plea of guilty, not guilty, or as otherwise permitted by law according to usleagal.com. The court may determine whether to set bail for the defendant.

Darlene Mae Smith, age 39, of Arrowhead Court Road (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: operating motor vehicle on suspended operators license; failure of owner to maintain required insurance (first offense); failure to surrender revolked operators license; operating motor vehicle under the influence (drugs, alcohol or other intoxicants) (first offense); possessionof controlled substance (first degree) (third degree); illegal possession of legend drug; prescription controlled substance not in proper container (first offense); possession of drug paraphernalia; promoting contraband (first degree) and possession of jarijuana. According to the indictment Smith was in possession of Methamphetamine, Xanax, Lyrica and hydrocodone and introduced methamphetamine into the Clay County Detention Center on October 11 (2015).

William Morgan Barnstutter, age 42, of South Highway 421, was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: criminal mischief (first degree) and theft by unlawful taking (over $500.00). According to the indictment he damaged a tractor-trailer and paint finish and busted an air valve and damaged a CB radio while removing it from a truck belonging to Smith Brothers Excavating. The total damage was over $1000.00. He also took numerous items including a wheelbarrow valued at more than $500.00 on August 10 (2016).

Jim Baker, age 54, of North Highway 421 (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: criminal mischief (first degree); criminal littering and cruelty to animals (second degree). According to the indictment he damaged the walls, doors and broke a faucet in a trailer belonging to Betty Meredith causing damage in excess of $1000.00 on July 25 (2016). They also threw litter, including mattress and chair on the property and caused the death of a dog by abandonment of the trailer.

Mary Ann Baker, age 45, of Roark Road (London) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: criminal mischief (first degree); criminal littering and cruelty to animals (second degree). According to the indictment she damaged the walls, doors and broke a faucet in a trailer belonging to Betty Meredith causing damage in excess of $1000.00 on July 25 (2016). They also threw litter, including mattress and chair on the property and caused the death of a dog by abandonment of the trailer.

An indictment is not a conviction or indicator of guilt; anyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The listed cases were scheduled at courts.ky.gov as of press time and may change by the court date.