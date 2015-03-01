Area News: Wife Burns Husband

By

Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Kyle Gray arrested Vera Wooten age 40 of Corbin on Monday night August 7, 2017 at approximately 9:35 PM. The arrest occurred in London after an investigation was conducted by detectives and deputies regarding a domestic violence complaint that deputies were dispatched to off Woodland Court approximately 10 miles south of London on Monday night August 7, 2017 at approximately 8:03 PM. When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned that apparently Vera Wooten had poured gasoline on her husband and set him on fire following a domestic dispute and an altercation . She then allegedly drove him to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment. Cincinnati’s burn center sent their helicopter to St. Joseph Hospital London to transport the victim to their burn center since it is specially equipped for burn patients. The victim has burns over 50% of his body and is listed in critical condition. Vera Wooten is charged with assault – first-degree – domestic violence and was lodged in the Laurel County detention Center. Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County detention Center.

Detectives and deputies assisting at the scene and on the investigation and arrest included: Laurel Sheriff’s Detective Chris Edwards, Sgt. Robbie Grimes, Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Daniel Grigsby, Deputy Taylor McDaniel, and CSO Brent France.

Keavy Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County were on standby.

Photo of crime scene also attached.